iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Trading Down 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.57 and last traded at $73.91. 3,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.