IOST Hits Market Cap of $535.28 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. IOST has a total market cap of $535.28 million and $833.12 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

