Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.11.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
IONS stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
