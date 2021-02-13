Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

