Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,063% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 254,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

