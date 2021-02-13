Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average daily volume of 812 call options.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

