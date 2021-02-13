Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,010% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 721,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.53. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.