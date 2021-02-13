Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 317.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

