Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2,146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

