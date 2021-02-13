Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

