Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Price Down 11%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)’s share price was down 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 613,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 207,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

