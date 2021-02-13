International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 214.2% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,959,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INIS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

