International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 535.5% from the January 14th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

IGT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 2,389,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $13,217,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

