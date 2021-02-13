International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 535.5% from the January 14th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
IGT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 2,389,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $13,217,000.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
