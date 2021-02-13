International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

