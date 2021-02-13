International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

LON IAG opened at GBX 149.45 ($1.95) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

