Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Analysis

Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Internap and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $42.54, suggesting a potential downside of 20.76%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Internap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internap and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $154.94 million 14.72 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -37.80

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Internap on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internap

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

