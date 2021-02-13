InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IHG. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

