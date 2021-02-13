Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 8.9%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.55. 1,083,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,130,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

