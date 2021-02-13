Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.