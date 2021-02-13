Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.55.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

