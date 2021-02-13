Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 140,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.11. Intelligent Systems has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

