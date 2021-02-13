Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 123,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

