IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading 0.6% Higher

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92). 158,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 415,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527 ($6.89).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 549.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $2.70. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

