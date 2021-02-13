Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 246,400 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

