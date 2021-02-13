Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

