Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

TSLA stock opened at $816.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

