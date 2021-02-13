Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PLD opened at $107.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
