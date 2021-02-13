Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $107.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

