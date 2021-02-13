Insureum Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $383,568.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

