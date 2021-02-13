Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. Insperity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.27-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

