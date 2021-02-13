Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.
Insight Enterprises stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
