Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

