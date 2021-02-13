Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.