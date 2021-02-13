Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $3,476,770.12 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $3,476,770.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Todd Crockett sold 568,845 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $33,021,452.25.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

