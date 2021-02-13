Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells $763,236.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $145.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,111 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.