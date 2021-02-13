Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 4,759 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WAT opened at $283.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.83. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.