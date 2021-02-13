Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

