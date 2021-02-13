Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $13,419.44 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $13,419.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,176 shares in the company, valued at $403,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 482 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $37,157.38.

UMB Financial stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 237,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.