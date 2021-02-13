Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Major Shareholder Sells 88,483 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.