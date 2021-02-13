Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Major Shareholder Sells 88,483 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
