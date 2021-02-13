Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total transaction of C$5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

TSE TFII opened at C$96.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$98.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.23.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

