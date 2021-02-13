Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 2,101,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,718. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

