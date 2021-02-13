Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $676,312.50 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

