Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Sells $569,113.20 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Subroto Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

