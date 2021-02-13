Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells $60,030.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $100,536.45.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jamf by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Jamf by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

