Insider Selling: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President Sells $364,620.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Desimone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $55.61 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.