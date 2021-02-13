Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $59.15. 274,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,054. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 91,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

