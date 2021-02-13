Insider Buying: U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Purchases £43,000 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton purchased 50,000 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Richard Upton purchased 28,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £20,440 ($26,704.99).

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard Upton purchased 102,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £102.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. U and I Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.37.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

