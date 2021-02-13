Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £149.45 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey acquired 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($195.26).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.00) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

