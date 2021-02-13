Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPHI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.15.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inphi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.