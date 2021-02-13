Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) vs. PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) Financial Comparison

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of PC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inogen and PC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $361.94 million 3.41 $20.95 million $1.07 52.07 PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than PC Group.

Volatility and Risk

Inogen has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and PC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -0.66% 0.21% 0.16% PC Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inogen and PC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 3 1 0 2.00 PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen currently has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than PC Group.

Summary

Inogen beats PC Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

PC Group Company Profile

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

