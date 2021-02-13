Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.28 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.33 million and $56.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $15.10 or 0.00032239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00276574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,219.33 or 0.96560233 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

