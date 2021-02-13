Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $98.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

