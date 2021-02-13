(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

